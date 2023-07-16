Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 3.47%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,245,539.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,245,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $73,024.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 365,059 shares of company stock worth $2,352,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

