Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Shares of LINC opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 3.47%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
