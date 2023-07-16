LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 49.9% in June

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,732,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAVR remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 978,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,491. LiveToBeHappy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

