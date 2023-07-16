LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 49.9% in June

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,732,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAVR remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 978,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,491. LiveToBeHappy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About LiveToBeHappy
