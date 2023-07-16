Loop Capital Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $343.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $366.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $384.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.37. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

