Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $76.00 at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

