Lountzis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,597 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,899. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,210 shares of company stock valued at $24,711,927. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.