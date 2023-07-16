MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Marriott International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average of $170.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

