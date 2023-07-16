MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,319 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,834,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,632,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.38. 2,810,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,505. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.