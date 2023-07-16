MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.