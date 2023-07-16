MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,866 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.