MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $339.31. 316,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.43 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial



Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

