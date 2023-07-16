Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Manganese X Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,843. Manganese X Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
