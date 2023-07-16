Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,843. Manganese X Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

