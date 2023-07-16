Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 4.2 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

