Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

