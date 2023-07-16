Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.



Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

