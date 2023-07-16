Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

MAS opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $60.18.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.