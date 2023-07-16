MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $34.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of MCFT opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $492.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

