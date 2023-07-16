Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the June 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,084 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

MEC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 95,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,842. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $225.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.86. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

