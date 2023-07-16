Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $180,904.90

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.39 million and $180,904.90 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002755 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.