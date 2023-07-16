Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY remained flat at $4.81 during trading on Friday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

