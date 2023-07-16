Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY remained flat at $4.81 during trading on Friday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
