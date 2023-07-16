Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00006282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $120,060.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,778,488 coins and its circulating supply is 17,222,756 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,772,355 with 17,220,652 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.83051072 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $218,352.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.