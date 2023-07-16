MetisDAO Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $17.65 or 0.00058309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $78.82 million and $883,269.50 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,262.24 or 0.99988694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.85363275 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $907,257.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.