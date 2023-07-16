Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Up 453.1% in June

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 453.1% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBPFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.09) to GBX 275 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 213 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Mitchells & Butlers stock remained flat at $2.59 during midday trading on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

