Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.08. 7,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,257. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

