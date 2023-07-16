Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.08. 7,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,257. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11.
About Mitsui Fudosan
