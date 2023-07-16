Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

