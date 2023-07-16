Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lessened by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

