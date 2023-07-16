Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.