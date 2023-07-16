Moonbeam Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $164.45 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,056,383 coins and its circulating supply is 683,676,096 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

