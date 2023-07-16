MovieBloc One Day Volume Reaches $5.18 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $47.53 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001304 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About MovieBloc
MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,345,372,888 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars.
