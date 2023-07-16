Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in June

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Neometals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RRSSF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.46.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

