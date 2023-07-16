Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in June

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Neometals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RRSSF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.46.
Neometals Company Profile
