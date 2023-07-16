Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 912,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 222,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,565. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

