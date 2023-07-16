New Millennium Group LLC Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 82,833.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Workday by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Workday by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $230.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

