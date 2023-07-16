New Millennium Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Sempra Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $148.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.