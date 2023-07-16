New Millennium Group LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $514.83 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $523.78. The firm has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.