New Millennium Group LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEA stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

