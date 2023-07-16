New Millennium Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

EOG stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

