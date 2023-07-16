Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 976,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387,539 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Newmont worth $47,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

NEM stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.49.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

