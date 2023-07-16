NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

NEWT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

