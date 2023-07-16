NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 240,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NexImmune Stock Performance

Shares of NEXI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 87,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,107. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexImmune

About NexImmune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexImmune by 566.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NexImmune by 44.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

