Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $43.97.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.