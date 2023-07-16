NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0183

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020632 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,320.28 or 1.00028549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

