NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

