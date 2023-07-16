Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.26.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

