Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE JGH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,528. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.