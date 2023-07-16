Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGHGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JGH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,528. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

