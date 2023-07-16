Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JGH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,528. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

