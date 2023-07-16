Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the June 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

JPS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 589,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 493,729 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.