Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the June 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
JPS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 589,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.97.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
