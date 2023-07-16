NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,279.01 or 1.00046307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002228 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

