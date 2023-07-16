O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

Shares of O3 Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.14. 289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,178. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban property, which covers 223 mining claims approximately 9,238 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

