O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
Shares of O3 Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.14. 289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,178. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
About O3 Mining
