Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.25. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 15.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

