Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Up 103.0% in June

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the June 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTHF remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 14,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Optimi Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

