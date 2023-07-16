OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Short Interest Update

OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPY Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the healthcare and healthcare related industries.

