Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,723,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,730,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

